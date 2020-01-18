Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad seeks volunteers for one-day project

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is seeking volunteers for a one-day project Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help label and stuff 6,000 letters for the rescue squad’s annual benefit and fundraiser. Come to the station for an hour or two, or plan to stay for lunch. Lunch, snacks, and good company will be provided. Come one, come all – join us for good cheer and conversation. Volunteers of all ages are welcome!

LVRS serves the tri-mountain towns of Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham, and Winhall. The funds raised by this benefit will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.

LVRS is located on Route 100 North, approximately one-third mile north of the intersection of Routes 100 and 11.