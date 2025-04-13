Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad receives generous donation

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Henry Abbott, of Londonderry, passed away last November. He kindly left a donation to Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) in his will. A check for $10,000 was presented to LVRS President Pete Cobb by the Abbott family on April 7.

Mr. Abbott was a lifetime resident of Londonderry, and a longtime supporter of LVRS. From his garage in Londonderry, he helped repair and maintain our ambulances in the early days of LVRS.

This and all donations we receive will help us to maintain the high quality of care that our communities have come to expect. Thanks again to the Abbott family.