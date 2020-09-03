Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad back-to-school message

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad would like to thank everyone in the communities we serve for their vigilance in fighting the spread of the Covid-19 virus over the last seven months. Your diligence in hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing, and quarantining after travel has led to our area having one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in the country.

As we launch into the back-to-school season, LVRS would like to remind parents, teachers, and students that when you are presented – or presenting – with cold and flu symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough, or low-grade fever, your first call should be to your pediatrician or primary care physician. As always, when more serious symptoms appear, or when in distress, dial 911 and Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad will be dispatched and ready to serve.