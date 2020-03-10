Londonderry Volunteer Rescue monitoring information on COVID-19

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is closely monitoring information and guidance from the CDC and Vermont Department of Health regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019, COVID-19. We will be issuing press releases via local papers, Front Porch Forum, and on our Facebook page.

Now that presumed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Bennington and New Hampshire, it important for the Tri-Mountain community to be mindful of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and to understand what steps to take – and not to take – if you are feeling ill. Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease are at higher risk.

What to look for:

Fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

New or worsening cough

Feeling feverish and/or chills

Typical “cold” symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, or headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Less commonly: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain

As well as one of the following:

Recent international travel from China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea

Close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19

What to do

If you are feeling ill, especially with fever and cough, make a phone call to your primary care provider or local health center. The medical staff will work with you over the phone to determine if you need to be seen at a clinic or hospital, or if is best for you to remain at home.

Remember that the symptoms above are familiar to anyone that has had a common cold, so a discussion with your healthcare provider is the best step to determine if you are at risk for COVID-19.

Regardless of if you are feeling ill, please wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, making sure to get in-between your fingers and around your thumbs. Frequent and thorough handwashing is one of the most important things you can do to prevent spread.

What not to do

If you are feeling ill, especially with fever and cough, please do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling ahead first. As always, call 911 if you have a medical emergency and please inform the 911 operator if you have the symptoms above. For all non-emergent cases, a call to your PCP or local clinic is the best first step. The staff will discuss your symptoms, existing medical conditions, and risk factors with you over the phone to decide on the safest plan, which may include monitoring your symptoms at home. For any cases that the Rescue Squad does get called to, we will consult with the hospital to determine if they would like us to transport you or instruct you to remain at home.

The CDC has extensive resources on their website including frequently asked questions. If you have question, please contact your primary care provider or local health clinic.