Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions plant flower baskets for Smith Haven

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Wednesday, June 24, Lions Joan Dayton, Gail Wyman, and Randee Keith planted colorful hanging flower baskets to hang on the lamp posts at Smith Haven. This is the local Lions Club second year of adding a little beauty to Smith Haven grounds. A special thank you to Center Merrill and Joan Dayton for providing the flowers and the potting soil for this project.

In these uncertain times of COVID-19, Tri-Mountain Lions will not be able to hold our annual Duck Race, we will be back next year if all goes well. Look for the Tri-Mountain Lions lawn float on Middletown Road July 4.

Tri-Mountain Lions have donated to the Neighbors Pantry to aid in the backpack program at Floodbrook for the coming school year.

Tri-Mountain Lions welcomes new members. If you are interested, call Randee Keith at 802-824-6750 or email keithrandee@gmail.com.

Without bring able to hold any fundraisers, we would gladly accept any donations at P.O. Box 401, Londonderry, VT 05148.