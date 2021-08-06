Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions Club hosts raffle

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Tri-Mountain Lions Club is holding a raffle through the month of August. First prize is a Tri-Mountains Lions handcrafted 85-by-69-inch quilt. Second prize is two handmade Lynn Eckhardt bags, and third prize is a quart of Vermont maple syrup.

Tickets are currently on sale. The drawing takes place Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Tri-Mountain Lions booth at the Bondville Fair. The Lions have a booth at the fair to pass out free earplugs for the track events to help prevent hearing loss.

A special thank you goes out to Sue Ashe of Country Treasures of Chester for donating material for the quilt. Also a huge thank you to Carolyn Niesuchouski at Country Treasures for donating her time and expertise with the long-arm quilting to finish the quilt.