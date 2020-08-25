Londonderry Tri-Mountain donating facemasks to local schools

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions are sewing and donating facemasks to the local schools and people in our Tri-Mtn communities.

On Wednesday morning, Lions Gail Wyman, Kathy Scott, Deb Wade, Randee Keith, and DG Pam Nichols participated in our first sewing bee. Gail and Kathy cut out the patterns in many festive prints for kids’ sizes. Deb and DG Pam cut elastic bands, pinned the patterns together, and turned them right side out after sewing. Randee sewed the seams.

Once we got started, we realized we need another sewing machine next time. With what Randee had already made at home, the total for kids’ facemasks is now 60!

We will keep making facemasks during this pandemic. We are funding this individually. Any donations of cotton fabric or money are appreciated.