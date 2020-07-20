Londonderry Town Office reopens

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Town Office has reopened for business at the pick-up window and for limited vault access. The clerk’s office is operating in accordance with ACCD guidelines so all employees and visitors must wear masks, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer, and cleaning surfaces regularly. Vault access is by appointment only, and all other business will be conducted through a window in the clerk’s office. Town employees who are able to work from home will continue to do so.