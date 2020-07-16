Londonderry Town Office closure

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry town clerk’s office will be closed for in-person business until further notice. On Sunday evening, the clerk’s office was informed that a person that had been doing research in the vault on Tuesday had received a presumptive positive COVID-19 test result. An emergency meeting of the Londonderry Selectboard, which included the emergency management coordinator and several town officials and employees, was held Sunday evening.

Town clerk Kelly Pajala made the call to close the town clerk’s office starting Monday until all staff members present at the time of potential exposure were able to get tested. After all staff members have test results, plans will be made for reopening. In the meantime, the town clerk and town treasurer will be the only people allowed in the building to continue to get crucial work done. All other employees will work remotely.

The clerk’s office had been operating in accordance with ACCD guidelines so all employees and visitors were wearing masks, practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizer, and cleaning surfaces regularly. Vault access was by appointment and all other business was conducted through a window in the clerk’s office. Town employees who were able to work remotely have been doing so since mid-March.

When asked about her decision to close the clerk’s office, Pajala shared, “We have been doing everything possible to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Closing the office building to the public until we have more information about what we are dealing with just feels like the safest thing to do.”

The Londonderry Selectboard met again Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the current status of operations at the Town Office and the ramifications of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.