Londonderry Town Office and library are closed to the public

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Town Office is closed to the public until further notice. If you need assistance, please call 802-824-3356.

You may order transfer station punch cards or permits and dog licenses by mail or by filling out the order form at www.bit.ly/3bpFPET and enclose a check and drop in the back-door slot or mail.

For copies of vital records – birth, marriage, or death – please call 802-824-3356 .

. For copies of your tax bill, please email treasurer@londonderryvt.org.

For zoning questions, please email townadmin@londonderryvt.org.

The Transfer Station will be closed on Sundays until further notice.

The South Londonderry Library is closed indefinitely except for curbside service. Call 802-824-3371 or email southlondonderryfreelibrary@yahoo.com to request a book or movie.

Someone will be available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday between 12-2 p.m. They will leave your request outside for you to pick up. Don’t forget that you can download free audio and eBooks!