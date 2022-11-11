Londonderry to launch housing needs study

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry has commenced a housing study that will explore critical housing issues in the community and lead to the creation of a housing strategy. The study will include a detailed data analysis of demographic, economic, and housing trends in the town and surrounding region and will identify opportunities and develop strategies that address the unique challenges facing the community.

Patty Eisenhaur, Housing Needs Assessment Committee Chair, commented, “Our goal in conducting this study is to help identify the community’s priority housing issues, and at the same time, estimate the number and types of housing units needed in Londonderry to meet our housing needs.”

Melissa Brown, the Londonderry Selectboard’s representative on the Committee said, “The final output of this effort is to develop a housing strategy that identifies actionable steps the town and its partners can take to address housing challenges.”

An online community housing survey will be available in October 2022 that will provide local residents and workers an opportunity to provide input for the housing study. Local and regional stakeholders will also be interviewed as part of the study to gain insights into the town’s housing needs.

Eisenhaur further commented, “Understanding our demographics and conducting this survey are first steps necessary in addressing this key issue facing Londonderry. We hope residents will participate in the survey process, as their input is critical to its success.”

The study is being led by a committee of local citizens and town representatives, which was established September 2022 as a steering committee for the study. Camoin Associates, a Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based consulting firm, has been commissioned to conduct the study.

The study will run from September 2022 through February 2023 and is being funded with ARPA funds allocated by the Londonderry Selectboard.