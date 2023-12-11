Londonderry to finalize STR ordinance

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard met on Dec. 4, to accept a master plan for South Village, discuss the wastewater committee project, and work to finalize their short-term rental (STR) ordinance.

Sharon Crossman, planning commission chair, stated that the board had accepted a plan from Stevens & Associates, an architecture, structural engineering, and landscape consulting firm in Brattleboro, for the Main Street master plan. Crossman said the plans would include sidewalks, streetlights, and other things to give the South Village “a flare.”

Chrissy Haskins from DuFresne Group and member of the village wastewater committee announced that the committee would hold a meeting on Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m., to present their project report and alternatives evaluated to date for the North Village. The purpose of the project is to inform property owners in the North Village of the ARPA funds available to get them out of the floodplain and floodway, and to determine how many property owners are interested in doing so. With little capacity to serve the area for wastewater needs, and possible failing systems, it is in the best interest to relocate people if possible.

Haskins reported that construction on any project would need to be completed by fall of 2026 in order to use the ARPA funding, or the town would lose that funding for North Village. The deadlines are firm, and defined by the federal government. Haskins urged the town to “use as much of your ARPA money as you can before the deadline.”

Selectboard member Melissa Brown offered, “It’s kind of disappointing that the possibilities aren’t there,” as there is a decline in the village and systems fail.

Haskins requested that as many selectboard members as possible attend their Jan. 10 meeting, and all of their meetings moving forward, as the committee needs their endorsement and participation on the project. Selectboard chair Tom Cavanagh noted, “To have liaison from the selectboard, you need a set date for us to participate.” The wastewater committee typically meets the first Friday, at 9 a.m., and the third Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

The board moved to further discuss their STR ordinance. Brown noted that the board agrees that they are allowing second homes to operate as STRs, but they intend to limit the numbers to prevent properties from becoming investment properties, rather than residential. Brown said the board needed to determine what that number might be, suggesting putting caps on how many STRs can be in certain areas and zones.

They further discussed and finalized some of the language of the ordinance, noting they are still waiting on a new set of bylaws in order to regulate the STRs. Brown stated, “The ordinance will stand alone…I think we should be more forward thinking and hopeful that the zoning bylaws are going to be passed.”

Board member Taylor Prouty added that the ordinance can be adapted. “Once new zoning bylaws are in place, we can still update the ordinance… it’s a matter of 60 days.”

The board added that they wanted to keep Article 6 of the ordinance regarding the limitations of STRs one person can own, though council had recommended removing it. “I don’t think that we’re wrong to put this into our ordinance, because we’ll have the support in our bylaws,” said Brown.

Town administrator Shane O’Keefe stated, “If the ordinance goes through, and zoning does not change, then this language is moot.” Alternatively, if the bylaws are passed and include that regulation, and the ordinance does not contain it, they would have to amend the ordinance to include that language.

The board intends to limit two STRs on one lot, adding that there may be some situations where more may be appropriate. Prouty said that zoning bylaws will delve more into those details, and be more descriptive on the regulations. Ultimately, the board does not want an entire street or neighborhood to become STRs. “It’s about balance,” stated Brown. “As long as we’re consistent, clear in our language, consistent in our practices including registration and enforcement, then it’s fair…We want to keep our communities livable and enjoyable.”

Brown felt that by their next meeting, Dec. 18, the board would be comfortable moving forward to adopt the ordinance, “a Christmas miracle.”