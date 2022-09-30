Londonderry to discuss Zoning Bylaws

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Planning Commission is hosting a series of public information meetings about the proposed Londonderry Zoning Bylaws. The meetings will be facilitated by the Town’s consultant, hired to update the regulations. The proposed bylaws represent a complete rewrite of the existing Zoning Bylaws, which have not been updated since 2009, and includes the implementation of the overall 2017 Town Plan vision, and other relevant goals.

Three separate meetings are planned to address the Village district, the Rural districts, and special topics like short-term rentals. These meetings will be held in person and via Zoom at Neighborhood Connections between 6–7:30 p.m. on:

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (village zones)

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 (rural zones)

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 (special topics)

To attend these meetings remotely, please go to the town website, www.londonderryvt.org for a Zoom link.

Property owners are encouraged to come learn how the changes may affect their property and land use, ask questions, and provide overall comments. The draft regulations are posted on the Town website.

This project is funded through a grant from the VT Agency of Commerce & Community Development.