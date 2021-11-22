Londonderry Technical Rescue seeks new members

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Technical Rescue is a part of the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad but with a slightly different mission. We do “technical rescue,” not caring directly for patients so no medical training is needed. Many of our members are also LVRS members but it is not required.

The main areas we focus on are backcountry rescue and vehicle extrication. Backcountry rescue involves going to remove an injured or sick person from the woods. We train in GPS navigation skills to locate people in the woods, as well as lifting and carrying techniques to move them. We respond for hikers, skiers, snowmobilers, and anyone else injured in the woods.

Vehicle extrication involves using tools like the “Jaws of Life” to remove people who are trapped in or under vehicles – or anything else they might be trapped in.

We also do occasional training in other technical rescue areas such as rope rescue and ice rescue.

We are ramping up to offer a lot of training over the next year specifically targeting new members, so no training is necessary. You can be helpful right away. We generally meet or train around once a month, and probably respond to calls around once a month, the majority of which are quickly canceled. We probably average 4-6 more serious calls per year.

What are the requirements? You need to be willing to learn, have a desire to help others, and to be ready to occasionally respond in less-than-ideal conditions. You need a basic level of physical fitness. We especially need people who can walk a few miles in rough terrain in the woods and can occasionally move and manipulate some heavy tools – but anyone can help.

If you are interested, we are having an informational meeting Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad building on Route 100 in Londonderry. It is an opportunity to ask questions, see our truck and equipment, and to pick up an application. If you have questions in the meantime, please feel free to reach out to Jon Mowry at mowry@myfairpoint.net.