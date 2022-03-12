Londonderry seeks ARPA funding proposals

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry Selectboard continues to be open to proposals for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, and has established a deadline for applications for this first year of the program. Local organizations and businesses seeking Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established under ARPA, are invited to submit requests for funding for eligible projects and expenses by no later than April 1, 2022.

Through ARPA, the Town has already received $247,522.19 in 2021 and will receive the same amount in 2022, for a total of $495,044.19. This funding must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

ARPA has four broad criteria outlining eligible uses, as follows:

To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

To respond to workers performing essential work during the Covid public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;

For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the Covid public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and,

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

The Town will only entertain proposals deemed eligible under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Final Rule which, along with an overview document, can be found at the following U.S. Department of Treasury web page:

www.home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds.

Other useful information on the Town’s opportunities and obligations under ARPA can be found on the website of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns:

www.vlct.org/sites/default/files/documents/Resource/ARPA_VLCT-FinalRuleSmryAnalysis.pdf.

The Londonderry Selectboard has discussed ARPA funding at each of its meetings since Sept. 13, 2021, and the Town has already received five funding requests from local not-for-profit organizations and businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic that range from $10,000 to $50,000. Detailed letters of request should be sent via email to Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe at townadmin@londonderryvt.org, or mailed to the Town Office address.