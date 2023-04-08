Londonderry releases housing study results

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Town of Londonderry today announced the release of its housing needs assessment study. Initiated last fall, the study includes a comprehensive analysis of demographic, economic, and housing data and evaluation of trends and projections for housing needs over the next decade. The study also lays out a number of overarching goals and supporting strategies that will help the town and partner organizations accomplish each goal. Over 300 residents and workers provided input for the housing study through an online survey. Their input, together with local and regional stakeholders, offered perspectives on rental and homeownership challenges and needs.

The results of the study indicate that the town of Londonderry is facing a significant housing challenge today and into the future, placing the community on a trajectory in which local households and workers will have an increased difficulty finding quality housing at attainable price points. Londonderry has long been a popular destination for seasonal residents, and while the community has not seen significant housing developments, the building that has occurred has primarily been for relatively large homes for seasonal residents. While this has traditionally been part of the community’s identity, more recent trends have further shifted the balance between seasonal and year-round residents. Facing increased demand and rapidly escalating

price increases, the town has seen an overall decline in the availability of quality housing options to sustain a year-round population. Key findings include:

Housing price increases have significantly outpaced resident income growth. Households earning the median income of $67,639 would need $64,000 in additional income to afford the median priced home of $414,500. Many dual-income households also face this affordability gap.

The number of seasonal housing units grew by 32% over the 2010-2020 decade, while overall new housing development has been low, shifting the mix between seasonal (43%) and year-round (57%) housing stock. Short-term rentals have played a role in this shift.

Only 15% of available housing units are long-term rentals. Housing challenges are displacing workers out of the community, constraining the local economy and business vitality.

The demographic data highlighted slowing overall population growth and potential future decline, with notable decreases in the workforce population, offset by increases in retirement age population. Many seniors cited a need for lower overall housing costs and more variety in housing types.

Quantifying the need, approximately 300 households need new, improved, and/or alternative living arrangements within the town. This includes nearly 190 households that are struggling with housing expenses as well as nearly 50 workforce households that are absent from the town because of the lack of attainable housing.

“We are presenting this study to the town, highlighting the critical need for more attainable housing options,” said Patty Eisenhaur, chair of the Londonderry Housing Needs Assessment Committee, “the data, together with resident and stakeholder group input indicates that our workforce and growing senior populations need housing they can afford and more variety in housing types. Increasing these options will ensure that local households and workers can continue to call Londonderry home. Without action to address housing issues, Londonderry will continue to shift towards being a more seasonal community.” Four overarching goals have been established as the framework for the housing strategy, with specific strategies developed to help the town and partner organizations accomplish each goal:

Grow capacity to address local housing needs Sustain and grow the number of homes owned and occupied by local workers Expand the number of quality long-term rental units Assist local residents and workers to acquire local housing

Strategies that had the highest level of community support included programs to assist with improvement of existing housing, allowing accessory dwelling units, making changes to zoning to increase flexibility in housing types, and limiting short term rentals. “Londonderry faces a variety of complex housing issues, and there will be no ‘silver bullet’ solution,” stated Dan Stevens, of Camoin Associates, the consulting firm who conducted the study, “overcoming existing barriers will be needed to make meaningful strides in addressing Londonderry’s housing needs, including updating the town’s zoning regulations to be more flexible and supportive of the housing needed by those living and working in the community, and continuing to implement wastewater infrastructure projects to support housing development.” “This study is just one part of a larger conversation we must have as a community about how we want Londonderry to look a decade from now, and what role housing plays in that vision,” said Melissa Brown, Londonderry selectboard member and member of the Housing Needs Committee. “We know that housing is a foundation for strong communities and quality of life, and doing nothing to address our housing need is already changing our community.”

The Londonderry Housing Needs Study Committee will be holding a public information session on April 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.mm at Neighborhood Connections. Camoin Associates will give a presentation, followed by a Q&A session. The information session will also be available via Zoom at www.us06web.zoom.us/j/87039009937 or via phone at 929-205-6099, meeting ID: 870 3900 9937. The housing study can be found on the town of Londonderry’s website, and was funded with ARPA funds allocated by the Londonderry selectboard. A final report will be issued in the near future.