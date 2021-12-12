Londonderry master planners need your input

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Three preliminary scenarios from Londonderry’s Main Street Study and Master Plan of the North Village Center were presented Nov. 18 for community review and input. Based on community comments at the Oct. 7 and Nov. 18 community meetings, and feedback posted on the Londonderry website, a consolidated scenario is being developed.

Londonderry residents and businesses can review and comment on these scenarios at the town of Londonderry website: www.londonderry.org. Please provide your feedback and comments by Dec. 22, 2021.

Stevens & Associates will present a preferred plan for North Main Street redevelopment and revitalization Jan. 6, 2022, based on community feedback and comments.

Highlights from each of the three scenarios include:

Option A: Needed improvements to Main Street to protect buildings from flooding, improved streetscape, increased upstream capacity at dam, and new building opportunities;

Needed improvements to Main Street to protect buildings from flooding, improved streetscape, increased upstream capacity at dam, and new building opportunities; Option B: Creation of a new town center on Route 100, added floors to Mountain Marketplace, improved Route 11/100 traffic flow with revised intersection and recreation park;

Creation of a new town center on Route 100, added floors to Mountain Marketplace, improved Route 11/100 traffic flow with revised intersection and recreation park; Options C: Roundabout at Route 11/100, use of grading and infill for current and new buildings, improved streetscape with curbs and sidewalks, outdoor recreation center and visitor’s center.

The MSMP project, launched by the Planning Commission in late June, is funded through a Municipal Planning Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Based on criteria in the town’s Request for Proposals, S&A will develop and recommend implementable plans for a vibrant, accessible, safe, mixed-use district to support existing and new business. These recommendations will reflect and retain the existing features and character of the North Village.

You are invited and encouraged to comment and provide guidance on the future of North Main Street. Drawings, descriptions, and the GNAT recording of the Nov. 18 meeting can be found at www.londonderryvt.org. Please provide your comments no later than Dec. 22, 2021.