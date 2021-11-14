Londonderry Main Street Master Plan drawings and ideas to be presented

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The next community presentation of Londonderry’s Main Street Study and Master Plan for the North Village Center will take place Nov. 18, 2021. Two options are available for your participation: 3:30 p.m. online Zoom presentation or 6:30 p.m. in-person meeting at Neighborhood Connections, located at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Stevens & Associates has developed drawings and graphics of preliminary scenarios for North Main Street redevelopment and revitalization. Residents and local business have the opportunity to review these potential scenarios and provide their input and views on the future redevelopment of North Main Street.

The draft scenarios have been developed based on input of community members who attended the Oct. 7, 2021 presentation.

Mark Westa, lead S&A consultant of the MSMP effort noted, “We look forward to hearing community comments on these proposed scenarios. The goal is to reach consensus on preferred options that will be vetted and developed for consideration in the Master Plan.”

The MSMP project, launched in late June, is funded through a Municipal Planning Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Based on criteria the in town’s Request for Proposals, the S&A will develop and recommend implementable plans for a vibrant, accessible, safe, mixed-use district to supports existing and new business. These recommendations will reflect and retain the existing features and character of the North Village.

More information on the Main Street Master Plan, Stevens & Associates, and the Nov. 18 meeting can be found at www.londonderryvt.org and www.onelondonderry.org.