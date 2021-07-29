Londonderry inks Police contract with Windham County Sheriff

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The town of Londonderry has executed a contract for 20 hours of weekly policing services with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 13, 2021. Citizens at the May 1, 2021 Londonderry Town Meeting overwhelmingly voted to support the $41,000 one-year contract, which is the first such agreement for the town with the Sheriff’s Office. The town was previously under contract with the Vermont State Police for supplemental law enforcement services for a number of years but was informed in March 2021 that continuation of the service would not be possible.

Town Administrator Shane O’Keefe stated, “There has been a significant increase in complaints about excessive traffic speeds in particular, and the Selectboard has expressed a strong interest in proactive community safety and law enforcement, and the Sheriff’s Office appears to be a great match for the town given its existing successful association with our neighbors, Jamaica and Windham.”

Windham County Sheriff Mark R. Anderson contracts with a dozen municipalities in the county for law enforcement services. Anderson oversees an office of 32 personnel that includes 20 sworn deputy sheriffs. “We are excited for the opportunity to serve the town of Londonderry as we work to fill gaps in rural policing coverage,” Anderson said. “Improving rural policing and access to emergency services has been a priority of ours.”

O’Keefe added that “While the Sheriff’s deputies have supported Londonderry through grants and other funded programs for some time, we are excited to have them here on an ongoing dedicated basis to address our law enforcement, safety, and prevention needs.”