Londonderry Emergency Management monitors COVID-19 pandemic

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Emergency Management and Health Officer continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, along with updates specific to the state of Vermont. Constituents looking for the most up-to-date information should go to the Vermont Department of Health’s website, www.healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus, or Vermont Emergency Management’s website, www.vem.vermont.gov.

In addition, the Emergency Management Directors of Londonderry, Weston, and Landgrove, who are the point of coordination for all hazards, including infectious disease, have formed a collaborative, virtual Emergency Operating Center. While this is not the official opening of an EOC, its initial purpose will be to coordinate information, planning, and response efforts across our community’s agencies and businesses, including working to minimize supply chain disruptions. In order to mitigate virus spread, its efforts will currently be occurring via email and social media.

Feel free to email us at MountainTownsEOC@gmail.com with questions or contributions.

According to recommendations, if you have symptoms, please call your doctor or medical facility. Do not show up without calling first. If you have a true emergency, dial 911.

If you have questions or need nonemergency, nonmedical assistance, feel free to call us at 802-548-8246.