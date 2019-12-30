Londonderry community speaks out

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Londonderry Planning Commission would like to thank everyone who contributed to “Project Londonderry.” The bright orange posters around town were filled with ideas and suggestions on what residents would like for their life in Londonderry.

The four overriding themes expressed by residents were Main Street enhancements; expanded basic life services; year-round recreation and entertainment; and improved traffic flow and safety. Most frequently mentioned suggestions include affordable housing, child care, sidewalks, bike lanes, skating and roller skating rink, public pool, and a community and teen center. Some interesting business ideas cited brewery or brewpub, internet cafe, bowling alley, movie theater, and pizza delivery.

Planning Commission members are merging the “Project Londonderry” information with survey information from the 2017 Town Plan. This effort will provide an in-depth tally of what Londonderry residents would like to see for their town.

The Planning Commission will host a community potluck supper in February 2020 to discuss and prioritize “Project Londonderry” feedback. The potluck supper will be an opportunity for residents to gather, eat, socialize, and make recommendations on next steps for “Project Londonderry.”