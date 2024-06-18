Londonderry community lunch

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, Vt., is thrilled to announce our second community lunch of 2024. The lunch will be on Thursday, June 27, at 12 p.m. World-renowned chef Patty Pettit, assisted by expert sous chef Eris Proctor, will be once again preparing a sumptuous feast for all. Our servers will cater to your every need. Fun, fellowship, and great food will be available for all. All are welcome. A freewill offering will be gathered. Takeout will not be available, our apologies.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday, June 27, at 12 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 North Main Street (Vermont Route 11), Londonderry, Vt. For more information, please call the church office at 802-824-6453.