Londonderry Cemeteries close Nov. 1

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry would like the public to know that the Londonderry Cemeteries will close on Nov. 1. However, in order to allow for observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, items on graves may remain until Nov. 12.

Clean up of the Cemeteries by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately after Veterans Day. To that end, please remove all decorations that have been added to the cemeteries over the summer and fall. Any decoration items remaining on cemetery plots on Nov. 12 will be removed. The Cemetery Commission thanks everyone for their cooperation in this matter.

As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed. Also, if anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry Cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces and veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry Town offices and the Cemetery Commission will see that that is attended to.

Again, thank you for your cooperation and assistance.