Londonderry Arts and Historical Society receives Preservation Trust Grant

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is moving ahead with much needed window repair at the Custer Sharp House, partially funded by a grant from the 1772 Foundation in cooperation with the Preservation Trust of Vermont. The $9,000 award is matched by LAHS. The Preservation Trust received 23 applications and ultimately made 12 grants totaling $100,000.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is a traditional 1820s farmhouse that belonged to artist Bernadine Custer and her husband Jimmy Sharp. Custer bequeathed the farmhouse to the Londonderry Historical Society with the stipulation that it also serve as an art center.

“The Custer Sharp House is one of the few old farmhouses remaining in Londonderry, and we are committed to its preservation,” says Hilary Batchelor, president of LAHS. “The window repairs were deemed a top priority in the Preservation Trust’s condition’s assessment report conducted in 2018, and we are so appreciative they helped fund these critical upgrades.”

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is open Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Stop and see our ever-changing art and historical shows this summer. For more information, visit www.LAHSVT.org or our Facebook page.