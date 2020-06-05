Londonderry Arts and Historical Society receives cultural relief grant

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, like all our local cultural institutions, faces unprecedented financial challenges due to COVID-19. With donations down and fundraising events canceled, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has received a cultural relief grant in the amount of $5,000.

This program is a partnership between the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities to provide rapid-response funding to arts and humanities organizations facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are made possible with federal funds distributed through the CARES Act.

“Since this grant is unrestricted, we can use these funds to do basic maintenance on our property and partially fund our archival intern,” says Hilary Batchelor, LAHS president. “It is a lifeline for which we are tremendously grateful.”

The Londonderry Arts and Historical, located in the Custer Sharp House on Middletown Road, hopes to open in July with a photo exhibit by Sawyer Van Houten entitled “Our Community from a Distance.” Sawyer is a 10-year-old Flood Brook student who has been documenting the faces of the pandemic with his camera. August will feature our annual “Local Artist Expo.” An exhibit on “Hunting and Fishing Through the Years” is planned for September.