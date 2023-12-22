Londonderry adopts STR ordinance, regroups from floods

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard postponed their regularly scheduled meeting to Tuesday, Dec. 19, after the floodwaters rose once again, impacting the Town of Londonderry on Dec. 18.

The town estimates “less than $20,000 in damages,” reported town administrator Shane O’Keefe. “A lot of the work we did from the July storm held up really nicely.”

Board member Taylor Prouty said they were fortunate enough to not have to close any roads. “It’s muddy, it’s messy,” Prouty said, but the roads are passable. Chair Tom Cavanagh said they’d need five to six loads of Shurpac for repairs.

O’Keefe stated that in the new year they can meet with their FEMA representative and discuss the next steps for the town, and hopefully start getting some reimbursements.

The board then moved to make a few final, minor changes to their short-term rental (STR) ordinance language; one of eight times they have made adjustments to the document. Board member Melissa Brown stated she had discussed the potential language for the zoning requirements with planning commission board members, including STR limitations. The planning commission “accepted the document that we started,” Brown reported, and “they made a motion to support us and work together.”

Brown continued, “We’ve been very thoughtful and very fair, trying to get all sides of this issue,” noting, “we’re not going to make everyone happy.”

STR owner Ben Sargent asked how he could stay up to date on the zoning regulations as they unfold. Brown suggested he go to the planning commission meetings.

Sargent briefly discussed the possibility of being grandfathered into the regulations, and voiced his concerns about losing his business. “I’m very happy with the ordinance, I think it’s fair,” he said, “but if things are flipped, I lose my livelihood and my family home.” O’Keefe suggested that Sargent also refer to his attorney Steve Ankuda for advice.

Brown then made the motion, and the board passed the 43-page ordinance unanimously. Unless a petition is filed, the ordinance will be effective 60 days after the date of its adoption. The STR registration requirements will take effect July 1, 2024. The ordinance will be made available on the town’s website, www.londonderryvt.org, and at the town office.

Treasurer Tina Labeau announced she is starting the process of putting properties up for tax sales for delinquent taxes, noting a couple are businesses, a couple second homes, and a few occupied homes.

Brown said she planned to attend the village wastewater committee meeting later that evening, Dec. 19, to help decide if the board would approve the wastewater project for the north village.

The board wrapped up the meeting by reviewing and discussing a number of annual community and social service appropriations for services such as Neighborhood Connections, Meals on Wheels, the historical society, and Youth Services.

The January Londonderry Selectboard meetings will be held on Jan. 8 and 22, at 5 p.m.