Lois Schram Osnow joins Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Lois Schram Osnow, LCSW, joined Neighborhood Connections in June 2022. She is a licensed clinical social worker recently relocated from Long Beach, N.Y.

Prior to moving to Vermont, she was co-founder and owner of LS Gerontology Seminars, founded in 2002, where she instituted culture change projects in more than 25 long term care facilities in addition to providing training to more than 75 long term care facilities in the tri-state area.

“At an early age, my Nana was moved to a long-term care facility, and on my frequent visits with her, I observed first-hand how she was treated and what the environment was like,” says Osnow. “I vowed to make things better for older people who lived in these establishments.” As a change agent, she was instrumental in establishing a home setting – eventually introducing service animals. “The first thing you have to do,” she says, “is get everyone on board – to build a community of the administrators and staff who want to institute change because they care – not because they are being told to do so.”

Lois and her husband, Stuart, live in Londonderry and have 22 year old twins Bennie and Anna Rose. She occasionally brings Jack, her golden retriever who is now a retired service animal, to the office.