Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

ALSTEAD, N.H.

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St.

Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916.

ASCUTNEY, Vt.

Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd.

Sunday services are being held in the church. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning service is 11 a.m., and the afternoon service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday evening service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 802-674-2266 or visit www.obbcvt.org.

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

Sunday service is 9:30 a.m., held in the church with reduced occupancy or streaming online at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch and www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.

Vision of Light Church of Spiritualism and Healing, P.O. Box 133, Windsor

The Sunday service is at 10 a.m. with Lay Pastor Dawn Hancy via Zoom. Sign up for the Vision of Light newsletter and Zoom links on Facebook @VOLChurch.

ATHENS, Vt.

Community Christian Church of Athens, 126 Brookline Road

Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and prayer meetings are held Wednesdays, at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call 802-869-2513. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is also streamed on Facebook Live at the Church’s Facebook page.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.

First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St.

Traditional Baptist Services held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Handicap accessible. 802-463-3220.

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Services are held most Sundays at 10 a.m., in person. Please join us. All are welcome. For more information go to Facebook @ImmanuelEppiscopalChurch or to our website www.immanuelepiscopal.org.

Living Hope Assembly of God, 582 Rockingham Rd.

Pastor Brenda Farkas welcomes all to Sunday worship at 10 a.m., the message at 10:30 a.m. with Children’s Church for ages 3-7, and fellowship. Live streaming available at 10:30 a.m. at Living Hope Fellowship Facebook page, and Living Hope Fellowship Youtube. Services can also be found at www.sapatv.org and www.fact8tv.com.

United Church of Bellows Falls, UCC, 8 School St.

Worship service starts at 10 a.m. every Sunday. All are welcome to attend. Following the service, there will be a time of refreshments. Many other services are offered throughout the week. If you have any questions or want to learn more, call 802-463-4323, visit the church, or find them on Facebook.

CAVENDISH, Vt.

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St.

Sunday services are 10 a.m. online or in person. Online services are on Facebook at 10 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/Cavendish-Baptist-Church-258814894244302. More at www.CavendishBaptist.com or call 802-226-7131.

St. James United Methodist Church, 570 Main St.

Please join us Sundays at 8:45 a.m. with Pastor John Hawkins. All are welcome. For more information, call 802-674-3443 or go to www.facebook.com/stjamesumcproctorsville.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H.

North Charlestown United Methodist Church, 471 River Rd.

Worship is Sundays at 9 a.m. Holy communion is celebrated the first Sunday of every month. Go to www.facebook.com/UMCOfNorthCharlestown for more information.

Charlestown Congregational Church, 71 Main St.

Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 603-826-3335.

Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 99 Sullivan St., Claremont, N.H.

Worship is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday and Saturday at 5 p.m. in person. For more information, go to www.hroc.org.

Charlestown Bible Church, 37 Hammond Rd.

Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Sunday Worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting at 7 p.m. To hear a sermon or learn more go to www.charlestownbiblechurch.org. Call 603-826-5121 for more info or to request a personal Bible study.

Charlestown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 242 Main St.

Saturday Services include Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 11:15 a.m. and a healthy lunch for all after the service. All are welcome, call 603-276-2383 for more information.

CHESTER, Vt.

First Universalist Parish of Chester, Route 103 North

Services are Sundays at 10 a.m. in person. Sunday services run from September to early June. Contact chestervtuu@gmail.com for a Zoom link for the service.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

Services are on Wednesdays at 5:30-6 p.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m., both in person and by Zoom, followed by coffee hour. All are welcome. Handicapped accessible. For a link to the Zoom service or more information about services and events, please visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.

Worship is Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For more information, including online streaming, go to www.chesterbaptist.org.

Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Rd.

Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to www.andovercommunitychurch.org.

GRAFTON, Vt.

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Worship begins Sunday at 10 a.m. View sermons on Zoom. For more information, go to www.graftoncommunitychurch.org or call 802-843-2346.

LONDONDERRY, Vt.

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church. Services will still be live streamed at www.firstbaptistslondonderryvt.org/streaming-worship.html. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. in person or online. Fill out a form at www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org to be sent a link to the live stream.

LUDLOW, Vt.

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

Masses are celebrated on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 9 a.m. For further information, see our website at churchoftheannunciation.org, or call us at 802-228-3451.

United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

Sunday services are held in person and streamed online at 10 a.m. Email unitedchurch@tds.net for more information. Visit www.unitedchurch.us to receive updates on services and meetings.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

Weekly worship services are in-person. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages, and Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.

Tyson Community Church, Corner of Rt. 100 and Dublin Rd., opposite Echo Lake Inn.

Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. No service last Sunday of the month. Email terry.bascom@pm.me or call 802-228-2480.

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt.

Village Baptist Church, 32 Church St.

We welcome all to come and worship with us Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 802-259-2440.

PERKINSVILLE, Vt.

Bow Baptist Church, 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow

Sunday services are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m., and Wednesday Bible Study and prayer at 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-546-4902.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

Sunday services are 9:30 a.m. in person. Services are still streamed at www.facebook.com/calvarybaptistchurchspringfieldvt. For more information, go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com.

Church of Christ, Rt. 11, 972 Chester Rd.

Sunday Bible Study for all ages at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m. includes a group meeting for children. Live or past services can be viewed on Facebook at SpringfieldVTChurchofChrist. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., adult class on different topics meets in the Fellowship Hall, accessed by parking in the back of the church. For more information, call Jamie Kurpiel, Evangelist, at 870-615-0452 or email jckurpiel@yahoo.com. If no answer, call 802-886-2670.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

Sunday Liturgy is 9:30 a.m. and Saturday vespers at 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or Parish Council President Thomas Barton at 802-263-5719.

First Congregational Church, UCC, 77 Main St.

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in person. Singing is encouraged! For more information, call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.firstchurchspringfield.org.

North Springfield Baptist Church, 581 Giddings Street, North Springfield.

All are welcome and invited to join us for worship on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. For more information, please email the church office at office@nsbcvt.org, or call 802-886-8107. We are handicap accessible.

The North Springfield Baptist Church will be worshipping at the former Perkinsville School on Sunday, July 21, at 10 a.m. We plan to sing, pray, hear God’s word, share a potluck lunch together, and play some fun outdoor games. Please bring a dish to share and your own beverage. All are invited and welcome to attend.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

Join our worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Women’s Study group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., and Mens Study Group meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. All are welcome! For more information, check out Facebook @PrecisionValleyBaptistChurch.

Springfield Assembly of God, 269 River St.

Sunday morning service is 10 a.m. Evening service is 6 p.m. Go to www.facebook.com/Springfield-Assembly-of-God-156583214402910 for links and more information.

Springfield United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Springfield United Methodist Church welcomes everyone! The church can be reached at 802-885-3456.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd.

Sunday Services 8:30 a.m. – Holy Days as announced. Services alternate between Clergy Officiated, Traditional Rite I and Contemporary Rite II, Holy Eucharist, and Licensed Lay Led Rites I and II Morning Prayer. All are invited regardless of religious affiliation. Call David at 802-885-2972 with questions.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Sunday mass is at 9 a.m., followed by coffee hour as well as weekday services. To watch the live streams, go to www.youtube.com and search Holy Family Parish Springfield Vermont. Streaming is available five minutes before the service starts. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

Sunday Services are at 10 a.m., in person and on Zoom. For more information, go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org.

WALPOLE, N.H.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

Sunday services are 10 a.m. in person or via Zoom. For more information, go to www.stjohnswalpole.org, email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org, or leave a message at 603-756-4533.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or via Zoom. For Zoom links, please call 603-756-4075. For more information, go to ` or www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalWalpoleNH.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. Services are also available via Zoom. For links and updates, go to www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.

WESTMINSTER, Vt.

First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in our historic church and on Zoom. We have a children’s message each Sunday and following church is a time of fellowship in the Hall with coffee and snacks. For more information, call 802-518-0321, email us at westminstercongoline@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/First-Congregational-Church-of-Westminster-Inc-1506511432980057.

WESTON, Vt.

The Old Parish Church, 644 Main St.

A diverse, informal, and welcoming congregation. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Jon Bliss, minister, at 802-824-4452 or email easthillfarm@vermontel.net.