Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

ALSTEAD, N.H.

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St.

Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916.

ASCUTNEY, Vt.

Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd.

Sunday services are being held in the church, with people sitting every other pew. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday morning service is 11 a.m., and the afternoon service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday evening service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 802-674-2266 or visit www.obbcvt.org.

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

Sunday service is 9:30 a.m., held in the church with reduced occupancy or streaming online at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch and www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.

Vision of Light Church of Spiritualism and Healing, P.O. Box 133, Windsor

The Sunday service is at 10 a.m. with Lay Pastor Dawn Hancy via Zoom. Sign up for the Vision of Light newsletter and Zoom links on Facebook @VOLChurch.

Bow Baptist Church, 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow

Sunday services are 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday Bible Study and prayer at 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-546-4902.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Services are held most Sundays at 10 a.m., in-person. Masks are optional. Please join us. All are welcome. For more information go to Facebook @ImmanuelEppiscopalChurch or to our website www.immanuelepiscopal.org.

Living Hope Assembly of God, 582 Rockingham Rd.

Pastor Matt and Brenda Farkas welcomes all to Sunday worship at 10 a.m., the message at 10:30 a.m. with Children’s Church for ages 3-7, and fellowship. Live streaming available at 10:30 a.m. at Living Hope Facebook page and YouTube. Services can also be found at www.sapatv.org and www.fact8tv.com.

CAVENDISH, Vt.

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St.

Sunday services are 10 a.m. online or in person. If you attend in-person, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Online services are on Facebook at 10 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/Cavendish-Baptist-Church-258814894244302. More at www.CavendishBaptist.com or call 802-226-7131.

St. James United Methodist Church, 570 Main St.

Please join us Sundays at 8:45 a.m. with Pastor John Hawkins. All are welcome. For more information, call 802-674-3443 or go to www.facebook.com/stjamesumcproctorsville.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H.

North Charlestown United Methodist Church, 471 River Rd.

Worship is Sundays at 9 a.m. Holy communion is celebrated the first Sunday of every month. Go to www.facebook.com/UMCOfNorthCharlestown for more information.

Charlestown Congregational Church, 71 Main St.

Sunday service on starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 603-826-3335.

Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 99 Sullivan St., Claremont, N.H.

Worship is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday and Saturday at 5 p.m. in person. Masks are optional. For more information, go to www.hroc.org.

Charlestown Bible Church, 37 Hammond Rd, Charlestown, N.H.

Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Sunday Worship at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting at 7 p.m. To hear a sermon or learn more go to www.charlestownbiblechurch.org. Call 603-826-5121 for more info or to request a personal Bible study.

Charlestown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 242 Main St., Charlestown, N.H.

Saturday Services include Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 11:15 a.m. and a healthy lunch for all after the service. Masks are optional. All are welcome, call 603-276-2383 for more information.

CHESTER, Vt.

First Universalist Parish of Chester, Route 103 North

Services are Sundays at 10 a.m. in person or on Zoom. To request a Zoom link, email chestervtuu@gmail.com. Sunday services run from September to early June.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

Join us for our Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in person or on Zoom. For more information, visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.

Worship is Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For more information, including online streaming, go to www.chesterbaptist.org.

Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Rd.

Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to www.andovercommunitychurch.org.

GRAFTON, Vt.

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Worship begins Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are requested if unvaccinated and suggested for all singing and response. View sermons on Zoom. For more information, go to www.graftoncommunitychurch.org or call 802-843-2346.

LONDONDERRY, Vt.

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

Worship service is Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church. Masks are suggested. Services will still be live streamed at www.firstbaptistslondonderryvt.org/streaming-worship.html. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. in person or online. Fill out a form at www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org to be sent a link to the live stream.

LUDLOW, Vt.

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

Mass services are Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m., and 10 a.m. Masks are recommended, but not required, for those who are fully vaccinated. Social distancing in every other pew will continue. For more information, go to www.okemovalleycatholicparishes.com or call 802-228-3451.

United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

Sunday services are held in person and streamed online at 10 a.m. Please be safe and care for each other. Email unitedchurch@tds.net for more information. Visit www.unitedchurch.us to receive Covid-19 updates on services and meetings.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

Weekly worship services are in-person. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages, and Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s prayer meeting is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.

Tyson Community Church, Corner of Rt. 100 and Dublin Rd., opposite Echo Lake Inn.

Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. No service last Sunday of the month. In-person and via Zoom. Email terry.bascom@pm.me or call 802-228-2480.

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt.

Village Baptist Church, 32 Church St.

Masks recommended, but we welcome all to come and worship with us Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 802-259-2440.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

Sunday services are 9:30 a.m. in person. Please wear a mask, socially distance, and stay home if you’re unwell. Services are still streamed at www.facebook.com/calvarybaptistchurchspringfieldvt. For more information, go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com.

Church of Christ, Rt. 11, 972 Chester Rd.

Sunday Bible Study for all ages at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m. includes a group meeting for children. Live or past services can be viewed on Facebook at SpringfieldVTChurchofChrist. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., adult class on different topics meets in the Fellowship Hall, accessed by parking in the back of the church. For more information, call Jamie Kurpiel, Evangelist, at 870-615-0452 or email jckurpiel@yahoo.com. If no answer, call 802-886-2670. Because state restrictions have been lifted, masks are not obligatory.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

Sunday Liturgy is 9:30 a.m. and Saturday vespers at 5 p.m. The church is now at full capacity with state restrictions lifted. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or Parish Council President Thomas Barton at 802-263-5719.

First Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main St.

Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. in person. Masks optional. Singing is encouraged! For more information, call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.fccuccspfdvt.org.

North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main St.

Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and to meet our Interim Pastor, Joanne Thomas. Masks are encouraged, and we have ample space for social distancing. Our hope is to make Jesus known in our church and community. For more information, please email the church office at office@nsbcvt.org or call 802-886-8107. We are handicap accessible.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

Join our worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Women’s Study group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., and Mens Study Group meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. All are welcome! For more information, check out Facebook @PrecisionValleyBaptistChurch.

Springfield Assembly of God, 269 River St.

Sunday morning service is 10 a.m. Evening service is 6 p.m. All services and in-church activities have resumed. Masks are available and social distancing is encouraged. The sanctuary seating is arranged to promote distancing. Go to www.facebook.com/Springfield-Assembly-of-God-156583214402910 for links and more information.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd.

Sunday Services 8:30 a.m. – Holy Days as announced. Services alternate between Clergy Officiated, Traditional Rite I and Contemporary Rite II, Holy Eucharist, and Licensed Lay Led Rites I and II Morning Prayer. All are invited regardless of religious affiliation. Call David at 802-885-2972 with questions.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Sunday mass is at 9 a.m., followed by coffee hour as well as weekday services. To watch the live streams, go to www.youtube.com and search Holy Family Parish Springfield Vermont. Streaming is available five minutes before the service starts. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with Rev. Mellen Kennedy via Zoom. For more information, go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org.

Sunday, Sept .25, 2022 “Does Church Really Matter? You Bet!” with Rev. Dr. Mellen Kennedy. Most churches were closed during the virus situation, and some have closed permanently. What a great loss for our spiritual and mental health. This service will help us ground and reconnect to the power of spiritual community.

United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

Sunday worship is 9:30 a.m. Everyone should wear masks and physically distance themselves from others. For more information, call 802-885-1916. Everyone is welcome.

The Springfield United Methodist Church is having its Second Annual Johnny Appleseed Chicken Barbeque, Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. The chicken comes with pasta salad, coleslaw, and apple pie for a small fee. We look forward to seeing you at the Springfield UMC at 10 Valley Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

WALPOLE, N.H.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

Sunday services are 10 a.m. in person or via Zoom. For more information, go to www.stjohnswalpole.org, email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org, or leave a message at 603-756-4533.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary – masks required – or via Zoom. For Zoom links, please call 603-756-4075. For more information, go to www.walpolenhucc.org or www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalWalpoleNH.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. Vaccinated folks are welcome to attend service in person. Those who prefer to wear masks are welcome to do so. Services are also available via Zoom. For links and updates, go to www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt.

The First Congregational Church of Weathersfield, 2579 Weatehrsfield Center Rd.

Services will be held every Sunday at 10 a.m. through Sept. 4. Will Hunter will lead the congregation with invited guest speakers to join at various times during the summer. All are welcome to join in. Daycare will be provided for children at the church. Services will be held outside in the Maple Grove weather permitting. In case of rain services will be held indoors with masks required. The church is located in Weathersfield Center.

WESTMINSTER, Vt.

The First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in our historic church and on Zoom. For more information, call 802-518-0321, email us at westminstercongoline@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/First-Congregational-Church-of-Westminster-Inc-1506511432980057.

WESTON, Vt.

The Old Parish Church, 644 Main St.

A diverse, informal, and welcoming congregation. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Jon Bliss, minister, at 802-824-4452 or email easthillfarm@vermontel.net.