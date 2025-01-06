Local Vermont professional awarded National Mentoring Summit Scholarship

REGION – Windsor County Mentors is pleased to announce that Nathan Douglas Gardner, northern coordinator for the organization, has been awarded a $1,300 scholarship by MENTOR to attend the 2025 National Mentoring Summit in Washington, D.C., from Jan. 27–30.

Gardner joined Windsor County Mentors, a Vermont nonprofit that has been fostering school- and community-based mentoring relationships for local youth for over 50 years, in December 2023. As northern volunteer coordinator, he has worked to expand access to mentorship opportunities across the region, and raise awareness about the vital importance of community support networks.

“It’s easy for young people, especially in rural areas like Vermont and New Hampshire, to feel isolated,” Gardner said in a Windsor County Mentors press release. “So much of our social interaction has moved online, but nothing can fully replace in-person support networks. Mentorship isn’t a new concept – it has been a cornerstone of strong communities for generations. A great mentor introduces young people to new perspectives, career paths, and hobbies, helping them discover who they are and who they want to become.”

Mentorship also provides something deeply needed: a trusted adult outside the family who genuinely listens and cares. According to the 2023 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, only 7% of high school students say they have an adult outside their family to turn to when they’re feeling sad, empty, hopeless, angry, or anxious. “That’s a bleak statistic, but it’s exactly the problem we’re trying to solve,” Gardner says.

“Beyond supporting youth, mentorship also helps bridge generational divides. Today, there’s a lot of separation, even when we occupy the same physical spaces. That’s neither healthy nor sustainable. We need to understand each other as humans.”

“Windsor County Mentors is incredibly happy with Gardner’s work, and we are very proud to see him recognized nationally for it,” said Matthew Garcia, executive director of Windsor County Mentors.

A former web designer, social media manager, and copywriter, Gardner transitioned to mentoring after the loss of his younger brother in 2020. Witnessing the critical need for youth mental health support, he dedicated himself to helping young people build meaningful, supportive connections and communities. He lives in Hartland, Vt., with his wife, where he also works as a freelance journalist and writer.

The National Mentoring Summit, held annually by MENTOR during National Mentoring Month in January, is the premier event for practitioners, researchers, youth leaders, government officials, and civic leaders from across the nation and around the globe. The summit focuses on sharing best practices, building meaningful connections, and advancing innovative strategies to strengthen the youth mentoring movement.

MENTOR’s Summit Scholars Program provides scholarships to a diverse group of leaders in the mentoring field. Since its inception, more than 80 scholars have attended the summit at no cost, gaining invaluable insights and resources to benefit their communities.

Gardner joins an accomplished cohort of 10 other 2025 scholars, recognizing his dedication and impact within the mentoring field. His participation in the summit will further enhance the vital work Windsor County Mentors does to support local youth.

For more information about Windsor County Mentors, including volunteer opportunities, donation options, or details about the National Mentoring Summit, please visit www.wcmentors.org, or call 802-674-5101.