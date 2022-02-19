Local Roundup: Basketball

REGION – Competitive play defined area basketball play throughout the past week.

Wildcats edge Mascenic on Senior Night, 41-39

“It was a barn burner.” That is how Fall Mountain head coach Mitch Harrison described the game as the Wildcats avenged an early season 23-point loss.

Down by five points late in the game the comeback started when Carmine Sweeney drilled a 3-pointer then Foster Willett hit two free throws to tie the game.

Then it was the senior Brady Elliott who buried a mid-range jump shot to give Fall Mountain the go ahead hoop with less than 20 seconds for the win.

Elliott led Fall Mountain with 13 points while Sweeney finished with 12 points.

Cold shooting haunts Terriers, 42-20

While the Terrier shots couldn’t find their mark, the Rebels sophomore Maggie Parker had no such issues as she poured in nine first-half points to give Leland & Gray a 20-9 lead at the break. With freshman guards Abigail Emerson and Samantha Morse pestering Bellows Falls with quick feet and hands, the flow favored Leland & Gray over the second half.

The height of Bellows Falls’ Tela Harty and Laura Kamel could have been a big advantage but the Rebels dropped players into the paint with every shot and boxed out the Terriers on their end.

The 28-14 Rebel lead grew to open the final quarter as a 6-0 run put the game out of reach for the Terriers.

Bellows Falls stands at 3-12 while Leland & Gray sits at 6-6.

BF improves to 11-3

“Tough contest with a good White River Valley team,” said Bellows Falls coach Evan Chadwick. “We prevailed in the end by hititing our last six free throws.”

Jonathan Terry had a huge steal and layup to give Bellows Falls the lead. Jackson Goodell iced it with four straight, and Owen LaRoss’ hustle play on the o-glass limited White River Valley’s ability to come back. Bellows Falls was led by Goodell’s 13 points, LaRoss had 12, and Jamison Nystrom had 11 points and nine boards in the 56-52 victory. Terry finished with 10 points, 10 boards, and six assists.

The Terriers are 11-3 and go to Poultney on Saturday.

JV Wildcats roar back

The Wildcats knocked off Stevens, fell to Hopkinton, and then proceeded to clobber Mascenic.

After a week off from Covid, the Fall Mountain junior varsity boys team returned to the win column with a 49-23 victory over the Cardinals. Ledger Willett and Owen Riendeau led the scoring with 15 and 14 points

Against Hopkinton, the Wildcats found themselves trailing 19-17 at halftime. A disastrous second half saw multiple mistakes and turnovers for Fall Mountain that were capitalized on by the Hawks in the 40-24 match. Owen Riendeau led Fall Mountain with eight points.

Fall Mountain is now 12-3 with their win over the Mascenic Vikings, 63-53. A 31-point explosion by Owen Riendeau led the scoring followed by Ledger Willett with nine points.

Compiled by Eagle Times staff.