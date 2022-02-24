Local Roundup: Basketball

BF 66, Mill River 26

The Bellows Falls boys’ basketball team has been rolling as of late. Mill River wasn’t going to stop that roll, falling to the Terriers 66-26 on Monday, Feb. 14 at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.

“[Bellows Falls] is very physical,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith. “They are a big team.”

Patrick Barbour and Owen LaRoss had 15 points apiece for Bellows Falls. Connor Lopiccolo and Ryan Smith both had eight for the Minutemen.

MSJ 79, Springfield 60

The Mount St. Joseph boys’ basketball team jumped up quickly on Springfield, grabbing a 79-60 win Monday night, Feb. 14, at McDonough Gymnasium.

Owen Traynor had a career night for the Mounties, scoring 40 points, including seven 3s. Jake Williams had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

MSJ led 20-5 after one quarter. Springfield had a spirited effort in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

“We have to be better defensively and learn how to close out games,” said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau.

Sam Presch had 25 points for Springfield, followed by 17 from Tanner Gintof, and 12 from Luke Stocker. Mount St. Joseph (13-2) is at rival Fair Haven on Thursday. Springfield (1-15) hosts Hartford on Thursday.

FM JV drops a 60-51 game after quick start

The fourth game in four days, plus a no warm-up start, put the young Wildcats in a hole.

An arrival only five minutes before tip off with no warm up time had the Fall Mountain team trailing big at the half 42-21.

A second-half team all season, Kraifg Harlow’s group turned things around with a 17-6 third quarter.

A 13-12 fourth quarter followed that up.

Unfortunately, the early lead was just too much, as time ticked away for only their fourth loss of the season 60-51.

Owen Riendeau led with 13 points, Ledger Willet had 10, and providing a spark off the bench, Jager Klema had eight.

With a 14-4 finish, Harlow turned around a 1-11 team from the prior season. The future looks bright for this Wildcat team as they move forward.

