Local residents host Ukraine fundraiser at Magic Mountain

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – A group of local residents has organized a fundraiser party at Magic Mountain on Saturday, April 9 to support the Ukrainian people. The party will feature music from country rock band Western Terrestrials, an assortment of Ukrainian goodies, and a cash bar, and go from 5–10 p.m. All money raised will be donated to Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.

Will Reed, one of the organizers, described the event as, “A chance to do something locally that has a direct impact on the tragic situation in Ukraine.” He went on to say that, “Save the Children is providing children in Ukraine with access to education, distributing winter and hygiene kits, and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs like food, rent, and medicines.”

Will Reed and Attorney Lexi Young, another organizer, both have direct connections to Ukraine through their Ukrainian born mothers. Lexi Young said, “The event at Magic will be at the Black Line Tavern at the base lodge. Doors will open at five and the music starts at six. Everyone is welcome – families, young adults, and old timers. It will be a great time – and all for a great cause.”

Those who can’t make it to the party can donate directly by sending checks made out to Save the Children Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund to Help Ukraine, P.O. Box 299, Weston, VT 05601.