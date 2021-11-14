Local resident receives Deans’ Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Maximillian St. George of South Londonderry was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships. St. George, a graduate of Burr & Burton Seminary majoring in music industry, earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students – more than $50 million for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational, and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.