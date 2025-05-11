Local photographer launches spring giveaway

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Local candid photographer Casey G. is celebrating the beauty of real life with a special spring photography giveaway, open to residents of southern Vermont and nearby communities.

Five Signature Candid Photography Sessions are up for grabs, each offering a relaxed, natural photo experience designed to capture genuine, unscripted moments. Whether it’s a quiet afternoon at home, a walk through town, or time spent with loved ones, Casey specializes in honest imagery that tells a personal story.

“I believe the most meaningful photos come from everyday life – not just big milestones,” says Casey. “This giveaway is a way to celebrate that truth and invite more people to experience what candid photography can really feel like.”

Entries are open now through May 30, and winners will be announced on June 1. To enter, visit www.tinyurl.com/caseygphotographygiveaway.

This giveaway is part of Casey’s ongoing mission to help everyday people – especially women, families, and small business owners – feel seen, comfortable, and confident in front of the camera.