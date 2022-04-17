Local Heroes community event

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Thursday, April 28 is National Superhero Day, and the impact of our local heroes who continue to go above and beyond has been incredible. Join us as we celebrate resilience and appreciate the heroes among us big and small. Everyone is welcome (you do not have to be a member).

Join us on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Country Club for cocktails, small plates, dessert buffet, and silent auction! There is a fee for tickets. Nominate your local hero; they can be from any of the Chamber’s serviced communities: Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Grafton, Saxtons River, Westminster, Putney, Vt. and Alstead, Acworth, Langdon, Charlestown, Walpole and North Walpole, N.H. Find more details and nomination form on the GFRCC Facebook. Purchase tickets at Village Square Booksellers in Downtown Bellows Falls.