Local doll artist says farewell to Chester Festival

CHESTER, Vt. – Doll artist Bonnie Watters has been a charter member and participant in what is now the Chester Festival on the Green. Being on the green was the grand finale of all the craft fairs she exhibited in her 50-plus years of doll artistry. She connected with local children, parents, and grandparents who collected her dolls. Bonnie was always given the same exhibit space right opposite the Fullerton Inn. To opt out three weeks before her 40th year sharing her treasures was a difficult and sad decision.

Bonnie suffered a back injury that has affected her sewing and writing. Confined to wearing a brace and using a walker made the painful choice obvious. She would need neighbors and friends to set up and help in major ways. Her loving family supports her decision, knowing how much she loves dolls, and especially her collectors. As a parent once said, “You are not just getting this doll, Bonnie is going with you.”

Meanwhile, visitors are welcome to safely visit our galleries in the Stone Village, 250 North St., on our screened porch and historic stone house. There are 24 beautiful dolls in inventory right now.

Only God knows if Bonnie can continue to create.

Learn more at www.bonniesbundlesdolls.com/blog.