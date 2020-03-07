Local conservation partners host free workshop to review no-till practices

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District and the Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District invite the public to a free informative workshop March 17, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., at the Westminster Historical Society in Westminster, Vt.

Conservation partners from a range of local groups and organizations will share their knowledge regarding soil health and no-till practices on the farm, review available farm rental equipment in the region, share stories and experiences implementing no-till practices, and discuss a range of cost-share programs available to the public.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. If you have questions regarding this event, please contact Cory Ross at ross.wcnrcd@gmail.com or call 802-689-3024.

Partners on this project include WCNRCD, CCCD, UVM Extension, Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance, Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider and lender. If you need accommodations, please contact Joshua Allen at 802-689-3037 x3022.