Local charity assists Vermont children

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us on Thursday, July 14 for a “Night at the Races” at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow raising money for Assisting Children Today (A.CT.). All money raised will help provide assistance for the families of sick children in Vermont. The charity offers help in a variety of ways whether it be paying medical expenses, mortgage payments, utility bills, transportation to and from a hospital, or simply buying a computer or iPad that will offer comfort to a child in need.

A.C.T. will be sure to respond in a timely manner to help those children that need us in making their lives easier in any way possible. Future events to be held at Fox Run supporting the charity include a “Jail and Bail” night on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and our annual Helicopter Golf Tournament and Ball Drop on Thursday, Sept. 15.

If you or a family you know is in need of help, please reach out to us at support@assistingchildrentoday.org or by calling 631-617-5167. For more information, please visit our website at www.assistingchildrentoday.org.