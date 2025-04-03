Local author’s play to be published

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Local author Larry Kraft has been selected to have his work appear in the upcoming spring issue of the online literary magazine Confetti.

Kraft’s entry is his short play titled “Reunion.”

In the play, the main character, who was a student during the late 1960s, attends a reception at his college’s 10-year class reunion. There, he has an encounter with a female classmate with whom he had spent a few unforgettable minutes one night. Their reunion does not go well for either of them, as they challenge each other about what happened then, and who they are now.

Although Kraft himself graduated from Cornell University in 1970, he insists that “any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.”

Confetti is a project of the Westchester Writers Workshop, and is sponsored by the Somers Library in Somers, N.Y. Its mission is to “provide a forum for writers to present their work to readers worldwide.”

Kraft’s full-length play “Waiting for A Eulogy” was presented as a staged reading last summer by the Springfield Community Players. “The play has been expanded and enriched as a result of those performances,” Kraft says. “I am hoping that the Players will consider a full production of the revised version.”

Kraft has also published a contemporary short story “Table For Two,” as well as a long, humorous holiday poem, “The Day After Thanksgiving,” that first appeared in the Springfield Reporter when he was its feature writer.

The spring issue of Confetti Magazine will be available in May at www.confettimag.org.

Kraft can be reached at lkraft23@gmail.com.