Local author visit at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Local author Pollyanna Porter will visit with community members and library patrons on Monday, March 31, at 6 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library. Come visit endearing and memorable characters in Porter’s fictitious Langdon, Vt. Each novel explores different themes, but shares one key question – can the wrongs of the past ever be truly made right? Lots of local connections are found in these three titles: “Rectified,” “Relinquished,” and “Redeemed.”

Porter is the author of “Rectified,” a 2022 Eric Hoffer Book Award Da Vinci Eye finalist, and “Redeemed,” a 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award Honorable Mention. All three of her books are recommended by the U.S. Review of Books. Porter began writing fiction after retiring from teaching for three decades. She and her husband live in southern Vermont.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call the library at 802-228-8921, or visit www.fmlnews.org.