Local artist Linda Diak receives Amber Grant

CHESTER, Vt. – Linda Diak is a textile artist in Chester, Vt. She specializes in art quilts of her design, as well as commission work. Nine of her pieces are on display at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, on the fourth floor mall, until Jan. 3.

Last week, Linda was awarded the Amber Grant from WomensNet for the month of October. This is a monthly $10,000 grant to women in business. Linda’s award is for the creation of new work. The award also makes her eligible to win the annual $25,000 grant in January. You can help Linda win this award by voting for her at www.ambergrantsforwomen.com/october-2023-amber-grant-awarded-to-linda-diak-quillts.