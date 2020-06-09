Lisa Moulton joins Rockingham Health Center

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Springfield Medical Care Systems is pleased to welcome Lisa Moulton, FNP to the Rockingham Health Center.

Lisa is a graduate of Graceland University in Independence, Mo. where she earned her family nurse practitioner MSN/FNP degree in 2016. She received her Bachelor of Science nursing degree from Graceland University in 2014 and her R.N. diploma was awarded in 1986 from the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester, Mass.

Prior to joining Rockingham Health Center, Lisa worked with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in internal medicine, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Endocrinology, and Bayada Hospice in Brattleboro, Vt.

Lisa is currently accepting new patients. Please call Rockingham Health Center to schedule an appointment at 802-463-9000.