Lions Diaper Brigade donates 24,000 diapers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, parent child centers across Vermont, including the Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC), received unexpected news: funding for the support of diaper banks throughout Vermont was being discontinued. This was a huge blow to the 15 parent child centers that provide diapers and wipes to thousands of families across the state every year. When a family has to make a choice between providing food or diapers for their children, it becomes the choice no one should have to make.

With this huge stumbling block to supporting these families, SAPCC set out to find ways to cover the loss. Deb Savery, who has been a Lions Clubs member for more than 30 years and is a PCC specialist at SAPCC, decided to approach the Vermont Lions Clubs to see how they could help. This organization, which is more known for providing glasses than diapers, immediately took up the cause and jumped in to help. With this, the District 45 Lions Diaper Brigade was born.

Fifteen clubs stepped forward, creating PSAs for their local communities to educate them on the need for diaper drives, and went door to door asking neighbors and friends to contribute. The Vermont Lions were able to collect over 24,000 diapers and almost as many wipes for parent child centers across the state. Though this will only last a matter of months, it has been enough to bring the need for this kind of fundraiser to the communities’ notice – a need that isn’t always on the forefront of the local news, but one that will continue to be an important consideration for many families throughout Vermont.

Though not all the clubs in the state were able to participate last year due to previous ongoing project commitments, many of them have said they would be happy to participate this year when the District 45 Lions Diaper Brigade, along with other organizations, will once again help support this most important cause.