Lions Club donates to Springfield Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Early this March, the Vermont Lions Club held its quarterly cabinet in Chester, Vt. Each meeting, Lions are encouraged to bring a donation for animal shelters local to the hosting chapter. This quarter, a member of the Vergennes chapter arranged a very generous donation from Tractor Supply in Shelburne, Vt. The donation was comprised of over 250 pounds of dog food and a box of dog collars. The Springfield Humane Society received this generous donation along with donations from other Lions Club members.

For more information about the Springfield Lions Club programs, donating to the Springfield Lions Club or Vermont Lions Charities, or becoming a Lion, contact Mike Martin, president, at 802-885-4332.