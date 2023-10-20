Linden Eller joins Canal Street Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery in Bellows Falls, Vt., is pleased to present Linden Eller, the newest artist to participate in the Working Artist Program. Eller is on view from Oct. 6 – Dec. 8. The artist, based in Mount Holly, Vt., uses mixed media and painting to create work centering around the theme of memory architecture – its process of alterations, renewals, and inaccuracies. The Working Artist Program now provides two artist studios and exhibition spaces within the Canal Street Art Gallery. Artists process their own sales and curate their own space, all during regular gallery hours. Visit the gallery to meet the artist.

Linden Eller uses a variety of materials to create, including paper, found fragments, transparencies, sewing thread, paint, pencil, ink, and pastels. Eller blends autobiographical narratives with collective subjects that travel a spectrum from delight to aches. Linden thinks of her collages and paintings as layered field recordings that represent a oneness – multiple perspectives and repetitions of the same shared story. Born in 1984, Linden spent her youth in the urban Sonoran desert of Phoenix, Ariz., before moving to Southern California to obtain her bachelor’s in studio art. She’s since lived and worked across Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Linden’s work has been published and exhibited internationally, and she also works as an art educator.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Working Artist Program or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.