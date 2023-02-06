Life, death, and cake

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. join author Susan MacNeil and End of Life Doula Kasey March at the Springfield Town Library for a two-hour discussion on death and dying.

Susan shares the lessons she learned from the recent passing of her mother, Jean, as described in her book “18 Minutes: A Daughter’s Primer on Life & Death.”

Kasey will explain how end-of-life doulas support the dying and their loved ones. Following is an open group-directed discussion of death over cake, coffee, and tea.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.