Library volunteers come to the rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has experienced building challenges that have damaged the staff basement and other areas of the library. Staff have been stationed on the second floor and in the Flinn Room since early September, closing off those areas to the public. In an effort to move along the restoration and save the town money, Library Director Sue Dowdell put out a call for volunteers to help and several stepped up to the plate.

David and Kathleen Holton spent a morning painting the basement walls with water-resistant paint. Julian Leon restored the ceiling in the first floor restroom, coming back several times to put on additional coats of paint. Danny Moran, owner of Quarter Sawn Studios LLC, spent many hours repairing and installing the shelving that could be salvaged. We are so appreciative of the efforts of these civic-minded community helpers who have stepped up in the absence of a custodian and short-staffed public works crew.

What will it take for the library to “get back to normal” and reopen all the areas of the library? Dowdell says the staff area flooring first needs to be repaired and replaced. If not for the help of the Friends of Springfield Town Library, it would not be possible until the next budget year begins in July 2022. FOSTL has agreed to front the cost of the flooring repair to speed up the process. When they send out their 2022 membership renewal letters, FOSTL will be asking its members and community groups to donate whatever they can to help defray this large unanticipated expense.

FOSTL’s mission is to provide extras for the library; they do not fund capital expenditures. When alerted of FOSTL’s efforts to get the library back to business, Town Manager Jeff Mobus sent “a very big thank you to FOSTL for funding $11,100 towards flooring. I certainly understand that this is not setting any precedent. I simply appreciate FOSTL’s continued support of our wonderful library.”

As part of the flooring project, FOSTL will also provide new radiant floor heat mats under the desks of the staff members working in that space. FOSTL board members felt that, after all the excellent service the staff has provided in these challenging times, this would be a great way to thank them by literally warming them up.

If you are interested in making a financial contribution specifically toward this effort, please make your tax-deduction donation payable to FOSTL and put “Flooring” in the memo. Donations may be sent to the library at 43 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

More work will be needed before all is back to normal and Dowdell is still looking for volunteers, including one to put up the missing panels of the drop ceiling. Once the flooring is complete, Pastor Malcolm Fowler of Calvary Baptist Church will be organizing a moving crew to get everything back in place. Anyone interested in helping on either project should contact Sue at 802-885-3108 or springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.

Your library staff so very much appreciates the help of all and hopes we can get back to normal by the end of December.