Lessons from Tropical Storm Irene community discussion

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m., Laurel Green will facilitate a community discussion on “Lessons Learned from Tropical Storm Irene.” The Zoom discussion will be guided by two themes: how individuals, families, and businesses were prepared for this natural disaster; and how everyone can be better prepared for flooding in the future.

Archived clips from the Vermont Folklife Center audio-recording “Rockingham’s Irene Story Circle” will be shared in order to bring to mind the challenges Rockingham experienced during and after the storm. Participants on this recording include David Deen, former state legislator, who discussed the value of large culverts; Susan Hammond, who witnessed floodwaters carry the Bartonsville covered bridge downstream; Tim and Stacey Allen, who described the impact that flooding had on their business, Allen Bros Farms and the outpouring of community help they received; Nancy Bazin, who recounted memories of the rising Saxtons River waters, which affected her family’s cattle farm; and Mike Ghia, who helped in rescue efforts along the Saxtons River and reflected on the importance of bridge safety.

“Rockingham’s Irene Story Circle” is but one of countless story circles created with Vermont Folklife Center’s guidance.

Discussion facilitator Laurel Green is the chair of Sustainable Rockingham, an organization whose goal is to increase resilience to face climate change in ways that are inclusive and equitable. This program kicks off the series “Blue Sky Days,” which focuses on preparing for and bouncing back from local natural disasters. Stay tuned for more information about other upcoming Blue Sky Days events, which are sponsored by Sustainable Rockingham, Rockingham Library, and Rockingham Help & Helpers.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Please leave your email address and phone number. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.