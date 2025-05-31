LES students enjoy new books

LUDLOW, Vt. – Pictured above are 11 very happy first grade students at Ludlow Elementary School (LES) as they show, via their smiles, their happiness in receiving specially printed books for them provided by the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC). According to Lora Miele, their teacher at LES, “The children were thrilled, and couldn’t wait to bring them home to share with their families.”

LRC has been creating similar books, personalized with each student’s name, for many years, for the elementary schools in Mount Holly, Ludlow, Cavendish, and Plymouth, as part of its Literacy Improvement Project. Miele commented that, “I still have the ones created for my children more than 20 years ago, and still enjoy giving it a read now and again.”

In addition to this part of its project, the LRC is also involved, along with Dolly Parton, in the Imagination Library. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income.

The unique Dolly Parton Imagination Library program mails a new, age-appropriate book into the homes of children every month. Dolly’s Imagination Library is designed to inspire the love of reading in children by encouraging them to spend time with family and friends sharing these wonderful books together.

An easy way to register your preschool child or children for this program is to visit the children’s section of Ludlow’s Fletcher Memorial Library, where there is a display of Imagination Library books, and lots of registration cards. Registration cards can also be obtained from the Ludlow Rotary, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149. The privacy of the children is strictly honored.